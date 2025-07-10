Next Article
Delhi man murdered in ancestral deity dispute
A 24-year-old sanitation worker named Sunny was killed in South Delhi's Arjun Camp on Tuesday evening, after a long-running dispute between two families over their ancestral deities took a tragic turn.
Three brothers—Rahul, Raj Kumar, and Ravi—attacked Sunny as he returned from the market.
Heartbreakingly, his mother Asha witnessed the assault and tried to intervene, but couldn't stop them.
Same 3 brothers had attacked victim's sibling days earlier
Police say both families had clashed before, with the same three brothers allegedly attacking Sunny's sibling just two days earlier.
A murder case has been filed and multiple teams are searching for the suspects.
The incident has left the local community shaken and highlights how old family disputes can sometimes spiral out of control.