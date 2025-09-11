South Africa face injury woes ahead of new WTC cycle

South Africa , the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) winners, are facing a major setback with two new injuries just a month ahead of their first match in the new cycle. Star fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj have both been injured. Ngidi hurt his hamstring during a training session before the Proteas's T20I series against England, while Maharaj suffered a groin injury while warming up for the first match of that series.

Injury details Ngidi returns home The South African cricket team has confirmed that Ngidi has strained his right hamstring and will return home immediately. "Proteas Men's fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the T20 International (T20I) series against England with a right hamstring strain," said a statement from South Africa. "He sustained the injury during training on Tuesday at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, and subsequent scans confirmed its extent."

Information What about replacements? As reported earlier, pacer Nandre Burger has been named as Ngidi's replacement for the ongoing South African series. The former is set to join the Proteas squad ahead of the 2nd T20I in Manchester. Meanwhile, the severity of Maharaj's groin injury remains unknown.