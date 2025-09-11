'America does not need..': What Charlie Kirk said on Indians

Old videos and comments made by Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and prominent supporter of United States President Donald Trump , have surfaced after he was shot dead at Utah University. Among those was a comment he had made on Indian immigrants. "America doesn't need more visas for people from India. Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India....We're full. Let's finally put our own people first," he wrote on X on September 2.

Remarks backlash Kirk's comments on Indian immigration Kirk's comments came after Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham suggested that trade deals with India would require more visas. "Don't forget that any trade deal with India will require us to give them more visas. I'd rather not pay them in visas and trade deficits. Let Modi see what terms he can get from Xi instead," Ingraham wrote, referring to the SCO Summit in China, where the Indian PM met both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Uni Identity of the shooter remains unknown Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University. He was sitting under a white gazebo at the time of the incident, addressing a throng of roughly 3,000 people. Kirk's wife and family were also present but were unharmed. Two men were initially arrested but were later released, with officials saying they had "no ties" to the incident. As of now, the identity of the shooter remains unknown, and police are continuing to search for them.