Next Article
Delhi man impersonates cop to befriend women officers
A 23-year-old from Rajasthan, Sahil Kumar, was caught at Delhi's IGI Airport after pretending to be a police sub-inspector.
He used fake IDs and uniforms to meet women—including police constables—he'd connected with online.
Kumar had over 10,000 followers on social media
Kumar built a following of over 10,000 on social media by posing as an officer. He created forged documents using Photoshop and targeted around 15 women, hoping to impress them.
Police have charged him with impersonation and cheating after finding fake IDs, appointment letters, and a police uniform in his possession.