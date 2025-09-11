'Laapataa Ladies' wins Best Film at Movified Digital Awards
What's the story
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has emerged as a critical success since its release on March 1 last year. The film, which tells the story of two lost brides and their impact on society, has been recognized internationally. It was India's official submission for the 2025 Oscars. Now, it has added another feather to its cap by winning the Best Film Popular Award at the Movified Digital Awards.
Director's response
Rao thanked everyone who voted for her film
Rao was visibly moved by the recognition and thanked everyone who voted for her film. In a video message, she said, "Thank you all for voting for our film... it means a lot to the cast and crew." "We are all incredibly thrilled to receive this award. Thank you again."
International acclaim
More about 'Laapataa Ladies'
Laapataa Ladies, which stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles, was produced by Kindling Productions and Aamir Khan Productions. It marked Rao's directorial comeback after over a decade since Dhobi Ghat. The film was also screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, where it received a standing ovation from the audience.
Upcoming venture
Rao's upcoming project as executive producer
Apart from Laapataa Ladies, Rao will also be seen as an executive producer on the upcoming movie Humans in the Loop. The movie focuses on Nehma, an Oraon Adivasi woman who works as an AI data-labeller and reveals the hidden human labor that goes into making AI. Biju Toppo will also serve as an executive producer on this project.