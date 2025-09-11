'Laapataa Ladies' wins Best Film at Movified Digital Awards

Kiran Rao 's Laapataa Ladies has emerged as a critical success since its release on March 1 last year. The film, which tells the story of two lost brides and their impact on society, has been recognized internationally. It was India's official submission for the 2025 Oscars. Now, it has added another feather to its cap by winning the Best Film Popular Award at the Movified Digital Awards.

Director's response Rao thanked everyone who voted for her film Rao was visibly moved by the recognition and thanked everyone who voted for her film. In a video message, she said, "Thank you all for voting for our film... it means a lot to the cast and crew." "We are all incredibly thrilled to receive this award. Thank you again."

International acclaim More about 'Laapataa Ladies' Laapataa Ladies, which stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles, was produced by Kindling Productions and Aamir Khan Productions. It marked Rao's directorial comeback after over a decade since Dhobi Ghat. The film was also screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, where it received a standing ovation from the audience.