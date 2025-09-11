Why Sunjay Kapur's 1st wife Nandita isn't in inheritance battle

The sudden demise of Indian industrialist Sunjay Kapur in June has led to a legal tussle over his assets . The legal action has been initiated on behalf of his children from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor , accusing his third wife, Priya Sachdev, of forging his will. Amid this drama, there is no involvement from Kapur's first wife, Nandita Mahtani . Here's why.

Marriage details Brief marriage and lack of children Mahtani, a famous Indian designer, was married to Kapur between 1996 and 2000. The two did not have any children. This is reportedly one of the reasons why Mahtani is not involved in the ongoing family feud over Kapur's assets. Following their short-lived marriage, Mahtani established herself as a leading name in fashion, styling numerous A-list celebrities, including Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif, and Gauri Khan.

Personal life Mahtani's relationship history post-divorce After her divorce from Kapur, Mahtani has been in the news for her high-profile relationships. She dated actor Ranbir Kapoor and Dino Morea, with whom she co-owns a company named Playground. However, it was her relationship with actor Vidyut Jammwal that made headlines when he proposed to her by rappelling down a 150-meter-high wall in Agra. The couple ended their relationship in 2023 after two years of engagement.