'Have to fight both Karisma, Priya': Sunjay's mother tells court

The late industrialist Sunjay Kapur 's family is embroiled in a legal battle over his assets. The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on a plea filed by his children, represented by their mother, ex-wife, and Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor , seeking their rightful share in their father's estate. Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15) have alleged that their stepmother Priya tried to forge their father's will to gain control over his assets. They also named their grandmother, Rani, as a defendant.

Family intervention 'There's something unholy going on': Rani Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, made submissions in the case through Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar. She claimed that assets worth ₹10,000 crore should have been hers and expressed concern over the sale of Sona Comstar shares worth ₹500 crore to a Singapore entity without her knowledge. Noting "I am left without a roof," the family matriarch said, "There's something unholy going on. I am 80 years old, concerned for my grandchildren."

Legal counter How much is enough? Priya's counsel questions Priya Kapur, Kapur's third wife, has denied the will-forging allegations. Her advocate Rajiv Nayar argued that the suit is not maintainable as the plaintiffs are already beneficiaries of a trust. He pointed out that they received assets worth ₹1,900 crore just days before filing the case and questioned how much is enough. Meanwhile, Samaira and Kiaan have demanded one-fifth share of their father's assets each. Rani is disputing both the controversial will and the trust.