'Saiyaara' gets extended album with 2 new songs: Listen now
Big news for "Saiyaara" fans: YRF Music just dropped an extended album, adding two new songs—"Barbaad (Rock Version)" and "Saath Tu Chal Humsafar."
Along with these, you get 16 instrumental tracks and all the original hits from the film.
Everything's now streaming on your favorite music platforms.
Meanwhile, catch the film on Netflix
If you missed "Saiyaara" in theaters this July, you can catch it on Netflix starting September 12.
Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as Krish and Vaani.
Their story weaves together music, young love, and resilience as they face Vaani's early-onset Alzheimer's.