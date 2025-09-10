'Saiyaara' gets extended album with 2 new songs: Listen now Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Big news for "Saiyaara" fans: YRF Music just dropped an extended album, adding two new songs—"Barbaad (Rock Version)" and "Saath Tu Chal Humsafar."

Along with these, you get 16 instrumental tracks and all the original hits from the film.

Everything's now streaming on your favorite music platforms.