How 'E.T.' became a landmark in cinema history

For those unaware, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is an iconic 1982 American film directed by Steven Spielberg . It tells the story of a young boy who befriends an alien stuck on Earth. The film became a cultural phenomenon, enthralling viewers with its heartwarming story and stunning special effects. Its influence on cinema and pop culture still lingers, making it an integral part of film history.

#1 The making of 'E.T.' The making of E.T. was no easy feat and involved some meticulous planning and innovative techniques. Spielberg worked with the screenwriter Melissa Mathison to create a script that balanced emotion and adventure perfectly. Special effects played an important role, with Carlo Rambaldi designing E.T.'s animatronic puppet, a revolutionary step at the time. The film's score, composed by John Williams, added depth to its emotional resonance.

#2 Box office success E.T. was a remarkable box office success when it was released. It grossed upwards of $792 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film at the time until it was dethroned by another Spielberg film years later. Its commercial success proved what the combination of storytelling and technological innovation can do to lure audiences around the world.

#3 Cultural impact The cultural impact of E.T. went far beyond its box office achievements. It influenced countless filmmakers and inspired several forms of media, from video games to merchandise. The phrase E.T., phone home became iconic, a testament to how deeply rooted the movie became in popular culture.