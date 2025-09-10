Abhishek Banerjee returns as Compounder in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee will reprise his character as Compounder in the upcoming film adaptation of the popular web series Mirzapur . IANS reported that the news was confirmed by an insider close to the production, who said, "It's confirmed Abhishek Banerjee is returning as Compounder." He was featured in the announcement teaser of the movie along with other prime cast members of Mirzapur.

Fan anticipation Fans ecstatic to see Compounder's return Banerjee's comeback as a Compounder has thrilled fans. He is remembered for his strong impact and iconic bond with Munna Bhaiya. The source added, "It will be exciting for audiences to see him share the screen with Munna Bhaiya once again." Meanwhile, the film adaptation of Mirzapur is set to begin filming next week at Film City, Mumbai.

Production details Pankaj Tripathi is also back Pankaj Tripathi, who reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya, will start shooting alongside Banerjee. By September end, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma are expected to join the cast on set. The Uttar Pradesh shoot will run through December, with creator Puneet Krishna and the director planning to wrap by year-end.