Charlie Sheen reveals sexual encounters with men in memoir

Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen has made a shocking revelation in his memoir, The Book of Sheen. He has confessed to having sexual encounters with men, a detail he had never publicly disclosed before. In both the book and an accompanying documentary, he candidly discusses this aspect of his life. "I flipped the menu over," he admits about exploring new experiences after only being involved with women earlier in his Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen.

Acceptance process 'Weird' but 'f*cking fun': Sheen on experiences Sheen revealed that his first sexual encounter with a man happened while he was using crack cocaine. "That's what started it," he said to Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. Initially, he questioned the origin of these experiences, but eventually accepted them as part of his life. "So what? Some of it was weird; a lot of it was f*cking fun. Life goes on."

Health disclosure HIV diagnosis and its aftermath The Two and a Half Men star revealed that he contracted HIV along the way. Initially, he tried to keep this diagnosis under wraps, but later decided to go public when "guests" at his home threatened to expose him after discovering his medication. He publicly announced his status in 2015 on the Today show. "I do know for a fact that I never passed it on," he reassures now.

Personal life Has love left the building for Sheen? Post his revelations, the Wall Street actor has been living a quieter life. He has been single for years after divorcing Donna Peele, Denise Richards, and Brooke Mueller. "My romantic life is as uneventful as it possibly could be," he confessed, adding that he had to reach a point where he could be alone but not lonely. However, he remains open to love again, though not necessarily marriage.