Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi reunite at airport after 'Jolly LLB 3' trailer
The trailer for Jolly LLB 3 just landed, building hype for its release on September 19.
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return as rival lawyers Jagdish Mishra and Jagdish Tyagi, with Subhash Kapoor directing.
Fans got a glimpse of their friendly off-screen vibe when the two were spotted chatting at Mumbai Airport.
'Jolly LLB 3's trailer is a blockbuster'
Instagram is buzzing with fans calling the trailer a "blockbuster," excited to see more courtroom comedy with Judge Sunderlal Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla) back in action.
The cast also includes Gajraj Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao.
Beyond this film, Kumar and Warsi are teaming up again in Welcome.. To The Jungle, while Kumar also has Hera Pheri 3 lined up.