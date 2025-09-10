Armaan Malik becomes 1st Indian musician at Apple launch event
What's the story
Bollywood singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has made history by becoming the first Indian musician to attend an Apple launch event. The iPhone 17 series launch at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, was a star-studded affair with Malik sharing his experience on Instagram. He shared pictures from the event, including one with Apple's CEO Tim Cook.
Event insights
'Got to witness not just new product launches, but conversations'
Malik shared his thoughts about the event, saying, "Front row to the future." He added, "Today at @apple's keynote, I got to witness not just new product launches, but conversations that brought together people from across the world, different industries and walks of life." "So inspiring to see how technology continues to connect us all."
Celebrity encounter
Navya Nanda also attended the event
Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, was also present at the event. She shared pictures and videos from the event, including one with Cook. Her mother, Shweta Bachchan, shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, "What fun." Fans were thrilled to see a glimpse of Nanda and Malik's interaction with Cook, which quickly went viral!