'Ganga Behti Ho Kyun': Concert honoring Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary
"Ganga Behti Ho Kyun," a special concert marking the 100th birth anniversary of music legend Bhupen Hazarika, featured artists like Mayukh Hazarika, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, and Zubeen Garg, celebrating his timeless influence on Indian music and culture.
Artists shared personal anecdotes about Hazarika's influence
The evening wasn't just about performances—artists shared heartfelt stories about Hazarika's impact.
Usha Mangeshkar recalled how his songs captured Assam's spirit, while Jalota highlighted how his music brought people together.
Even a century after his birth, Hazarika's work still inspires and connects generations.