Abhishek Banerjee returns as compounder in 'Mirzapur' film Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

It's official—Abhishek Banerjee is back as the Compounder in Mirzapur: The Movie, and the announcement has sent waves of joy among his fans.

He revealed the news during a conversation with a fan, and his return promises more of that iconic chemistry with Munna Bhaiya.

This film marks a big moment for the series' loyal followers.