Abhishek Banerjee returns as compounder in 'Mirzapur' film
It's official—Abhishek Banerjee is back as the Compounder in Mirzapur: The Movie, and the announcement has sent waves of joy among his fans.
He revealed the news during a conversation with a fan, and his return promises more of that iconic chemistry with Munna Bhaiya.
This film marks a big moment for the series' loyal followers.
Shooting kicks off next week at Film City
Shooting kicks off next week at Film City in Mumbai, with Pankaj Tripathi also returning as Kaleen Bhaiyya.
Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma are set to join by late September.
Expect plenty of intense action scenes as filming continues in Uttar Pradesh through December under creator Puneet Krishna's watch.