Sanjjanaa Galrani: 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9' contestant's journey so far

Her career, personal life, and upcoming 'Bigg Boss' challenge

Sanjjanaa's career hit a rough patch in 2020 after she was arrested in a drug-related case, but she bounced back to work after getting bail.

Off-screen, she's married to vascular surgeon Azeez Pasha and has a son.

Fans are curious to see how her candid personality will play out under Bigg Boss's cameras—will she thrive on all that drama or keep it cool?

Either way, it should be interesting to watch her navigate this new challenge.