Sanjjanaa Galrani: 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9' contestant's journey so far
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is here, and one of the faces to watch is Sanjjanaa Galrani.
She started her acting journey back in the mid-2000s and made a mark with films like Ganda Hendathi (2006) and Bujjigadu (2008), where she starred opposite Prabhas.
Known for her versatility across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam movies, she's now stepping into the Bigg Boss house with plenty of experience—and a bit of buzz.
Her career, personal life, and upcoming 'Bigg Boss' challenge
Sanjjanaa's career hit a rough patch in 2020 after she was arrested in a drug-related case, but she bounced back to work after getting bail.
Off-screen, she's married to vascular surgeon Azeez Pasha and has a son.
Fans are curious to see how her candid personality will play out under Bigg Boss's cameras—will she thrive on all that drama or keep it cool?
Either way, it should be interesting to watch her navigate this new challenge.