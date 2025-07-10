Army doctor's quick thinking saves lives
While waiting for his train at Jhansi Railway Station, Major Rohit Bachwala, a 31-year-old army doctor, jumped into action to help a woman in labor right on the foot-over bridge.
With no medical kit around, he used just a pocket knife, some hair clips, and a dhoti to deliver the baby—talk about thinking on your feet.
Several women from the railway staff assisted him
Several women from the railway staff—Lily Kushwaha, Rakhi Kushwaha, Jyotika Sahu, and Kavita Agarwal—quickly pitched in. They brought gloves and formed a human shield for privacy.
When the newborn didn't respond at first, Major Bachwala managed to revive her and handled further complications too.
Bachwala received a commendation card
For his fast action and teamwork under pressure, Major Bachwala received a commendation card from the Chief of Army Staff.
The whole episode is a reminder that staying calm and working together can truly save lives—even in unexpected places like a busy train station.