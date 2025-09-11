These are the top 10 most valuable start-ups in India

India is the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, with a whopping 73 unicorns. The latest Hurun India Unicorn Report 2025 has now revealed the most valuable Indian start-ups. Leading the pack is Zerodha, with a valuation of $8.2 billion. It is followed by fintech giant Razorpay and eyewear brand Lenskart, both valued at $7.5 billion each.

Brand 1, 2 Zerodha, Razorpay Founded in 2010 by Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, Bengaluru-based Zerodha has established itself as a leader in the Indian stock broking industry. Razorpay, on the other hand, is a fintech giant that has become a leader in digital payments solutions for businesses. Founded in 2014 by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, it is also headquartered in Bengaluru.

Brand 3, 4 Lenskart, Groww Founded in 2010 by Peyush Bansal, Gurugram-based eyewear brand Lenskart is valued at $7.5 billion. It is one of India's most valuable consumer unicorns with over 17,600 employees. Investment platform Groww was founded in 2016 by Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, Lalit Keshre, Neeraj Singh. It has reached a valuation of $7 billion after posting an impressive revenue growth of 119%.

Brand 5, 6 Zepto, InMobi Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto is valued at $5.9 billion. The quick-commerce brand has posted an impressive revenue growth of 120%, making it one of India's fastest-scaling consumer internet companies. AdTech pioneer InMobi was founded in 2007 by Abhay Singhal, Mohit Saxena, Naveen Tewari, and Piyush Shah. It is valued at $5 billion, and has emerged as a global leader in mobile advertising monetization.

Brand 7, 8 OfBusiness, Icertis Founded back in 2015 by Asish Mohapatra, Ruchi Kalra, Vasant Sridhar, Bhuvan Gupta, and Nitin Jain, Gurugram-based OfBusiness is valued at $5 billion. It ranks among India's top unicorn employers with a workforce of 17,000 employees. Meanwhile, contract lifecycle management firm Icertis was founded in 2009 by Monish Darda and Samir Bodas. It has grown into a global SaaS leader with a valuation of $5 billion.