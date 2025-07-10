Amarnath pilgrims face rapidly melting Shivling

Prepare for the unexpected

If you're planning the trek, be ready for unpredictable weather—waterproof gear and sturdy walking sticks are a must.

Climate change is speeding up the melting of the ice Shivling, which is not just a spiritual concern but also impacts local communities who rely on the yatra for their livelihood.

Plus, Kashmir's shrinking glaciers mean less water for everyone in the region.

The pilgrimage highlights how closely our traditions, environment, and local economies are linked—and why climate action matters now more than ever.