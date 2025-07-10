Tragic Jaguar jet crash claims 2 IAF pilots
A routine training flight turned tragic on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, when a Jaguar trainer jet from the Indian Air Force crashed near Bhanoda village in Churu district, Rajasthan, claiming the lives of both pilots.
The crash scattered debris across farmland but, thankfully, didn't harm anyone on the ground.
Jet goes down after locals hear loud explosion
Locals saw smoke and heard a loud explosion as the jet went down.
One eyewitness shared that it looked like the pilot tried to steer away from homes to keep villagers safe.
Emergency teams rushed in quickly, and officials have started an investigation to figure out what went wrong.
Third Jaguar crash for IAF this year
This is already the third Jaguar crash for the IAF this year—these jets have been flying since 1979 and are showing their age.
For many, it's a sobering reminder of how risky military training can be and why safety upgrades matter.