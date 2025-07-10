Amarnath Yatra experiences surge in pilgrims India Jul 10, 2025

The Amarnath Yatra is off to a record-breaking start this year, with over one lakh pilgrims making the journey in just seven days.

Security has been tightened after an April terror attack, but that hasn't stopped people—many are skipping official convoys and heading to Baltal and Pahalgam on their own for more flexibility.