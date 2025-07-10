Next Article
Amarnath Yatra experiences surge in pilgrims
The Amarnath Yatra is off to a record-breaking start this year, with over one lakh pilgrims making the journey in just seven days.
Security has been tightened after an April terror attack, but that hasn't stopped people—many are skipping official convoys and heading to Baltal and Pahalgam on their own for more flexibility.
Many feel safe, welcomed despite terror attack in April
Even with heavy security and limited local interactions, most pilgrims say they feel safe and welcomed.
Amit from Delhi enjoyed the scenic routes outside convoys, while Manju Bhai from Gujarat felt right at home in Pahalgam's friendly atmosphere.
With around four lakh registrations so far, it's clear the Yatra's spirit—and its cultural connections—remain strong.