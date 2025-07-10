Next Article
Controversy surrounds under-construction ROB in Indore
Indore's upcoming railway overbridge is in the spotlight after locals raised concerns about its sharp turns, which remind many of a similar (and problematic) bridge in Bhopal.
People are worried these tight bends could lead to accidents or traffic jams, and MP Shankar Lalwani has already flagged the issue with state officials, asking for a rethink on the design.
Officials say design meets technical standards
The Public Works Department says the bridge meets all technical standards—its curves are within safety limits set by Indian Road Congress rules.
Still, officials like Executive Engineer Gurmeet Kaur Bhatia assure that they'll review the design again and make changes if needed.
The goal: keep things transparent and safe while making travel smoother for everyone.