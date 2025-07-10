Controversy surrounds under-construction ROB in Indore India Jul 10, 2025

Indore's upcoming railway overbridge is in the spotlight after locals raised concerns about its sharp turns, which remind many of a similar (and problematic) bridge in Bhopal.

People are worried these tight bends could lead to accidents or traffic jams, and MP Shankar Lalwani has already flagged the issue with state officials, asking for a rethink on the design.