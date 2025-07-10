Next Article
Ship owner liable for ₹125 crore in Kerala incident
After the MSC ELSA 3 container ship sank off Kerala's coast on May 25, the ship's owner now has to pay ₹125 crore. This covers cleaning up pollution, removing the wreck, and helping out those affected.
Kerala had first asked for a much bigger amount—₹9,531 crore—but international law put a cap on what could actually be claimed.
How the amount was decided
There's an international rule called the Convention on Limitation of Liability for Maritime Claims that limits how much can be claimed after incidents like this.
A government official explained that ₹125 crore is the maximum allowed by law based on the ship's size and details of what happened.
This helps keep things fair between everyone involved when accidents happen at sea.