Man arrested for illicit filming in Bengaluru
In Bengaluru's Kadugodi area, a 24-year-old electrician was caught for allegedly recording his neighbor and her nine-year-old daughter while they were bathing.
He reportedly tried to film them through an open bathroom window, but the woman noticed something was off and raised the alarm, causing him to run away.
Accused deleted the video
After hearing what happened, the woman's husband went straight to the police.
Investigators used CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the accused—even though he'd already deleted the video.
He's now facing charges under child protection and anti-voyeurism laws.