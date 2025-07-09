Next Article
IIT Bombay student pleads for discharge in abetment case
Arman Khatri, an IIT Bombay student, is asking the court to drop charges against him in the Darshan Solanki suicide case.
Out on bail, Khatri says he's being wrongly accused.
The court will hear his plea on July 30.
Darshan Solanki died by suicide after exams
Back in February 2023, first-year student Darshan Solanki died by suicide after exams.
Police found a note blaming Khatri, who was later arrested and charged with abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation under the SC/ST Act.
Investigators say there was an argument between the two over a communal comment—Solanki had even messaged Khatri apologizing and saying he planned to leave Mumbai before his death.