Railway Boards to appoint 50,000 candidates in 2025-26
Indian Railways is on a major hiring spree—over 9,000 people have already received job offers in early 2025-26, and more than 50,000 positions are set to be filled this year.
Since late 2024, nearly two crore candidates have taken online tests for thousands of railway roles.
One lakh vacancies to be filled
This wave of recruitment covers important technical and operational jobs. With 12 notifications out since last year (and even more coming), there's a real push to fill over one lakh vacancies.
RRBs are making things easier by setting up exam centers closer to home and giving priority to women and candidates with disabilities.
How the exams are conducted
To keep things fair, exams now use Aadhaar-based E-KYC checks (with a high success rate) and jammers at every center to stop cheating.
Organizing these massive online tests takes serious planning—showing the government's focus on making railway jobs accessible and transparent for everyone.