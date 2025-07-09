PM Modi grateful for Namibia's cheetah contribution India Jul 09, 2025

On July 9, 2025, PM Modi thanked Namibia for helping bring cheetahs back to India after more than 70 years.

Calling it a "powerful story of cooperation, conservation, and compassion," he highlighted how eight cheetahs were flown from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park in 2022—the first time a big predator was reintroduced across continents.

More cheetahs later arrived from South Africa to boost genetic diversity.

While some animals didn't survive, most are doing well: survival rates hit 70% in the first year and nearly 86% after that.