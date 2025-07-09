PM Modi grateful for Namibia's cheetah contribution
On July 9, 2025, PM Modi thanked Namibia for helping bring cheetahs back to India after more than 70 years.
Calling it a "powerful story of cooperation, conservation, and compassion," he highlighted how eight cheetahs were flown from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park in 2022—the first time a big predator was reintroduced across continents.
More cheetahs later arrived from South Africa to boost genetic diversity.
While some animals didn't survive, most are doing well: survival rates hit 70% in the first year and nearly 86% after that.
New homes being set up for future releases
New homes are being set up for future releases in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
Despite early challenges, studies show Project Cheetah is on track.
Modi pointed out that the cats are adapting and multiplying—a real win for wildlife conservation and proof of what countries can achieve together.