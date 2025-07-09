Elderly woman's posthumous Nipah test returns negative
A 78-year-old woman from Parappanangadi, Malappuram, Kerala, who was quarantined after being in contact with a Nipah patient, has sadly passed away—but her test for the virus came back negative.
Her funeral was delayed until results were confirmed.
Right now, health officials are keeping an eye on 498 people who may have been exposed, and monitoring will continue through September.
Most people under observation in Malappuram, Kozhikode
Kerala has ramped up surveillance with help from a central team led by NCDC's Pranay Verma.
Most people under observation are in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts; 11 are getting hospital care, including two in ICU.
The good news? Dozens of recent samples have tested negative.
For anyone curious: Nipah spreads from animals or contaminated food and can be serious—so the state isn't taking any chances.