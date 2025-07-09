Elderly woman's posthumous Nipah test returns negative India Jul 09, 2025

A 78-year-old woman from Parappanangadi, Malappuram, Kerala, who was quarantined after being in contact with a Nipah patient, has sadly passed away—but her test for the virus came back negative.

Her funeral was delayed until results were confirmed.

Right now, health officials are keeping an eye on 498 people who may have been exposed, and monitoring will continue through September.