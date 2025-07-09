PM Modi honored at Namibian Parliament

Modi's address to Namibia parliament

In his address, Modi recalled India's early support for Namibia's freedom movement and its partnership with SWAPO.

He paid tribute to leaders like Sam Nujoma, who played key roles in the country's liberation.

Modi also remembered Indian Lt Gen Dewan Prem Chand's work with the UN peacekeeping mission in Namibia, promising continued support for Namibia's Vision 2030 and shared progress for both nations.