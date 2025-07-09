Next Article
PM Modi honored at Namibian Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a standing ovation and chants of "Modi, Modi" during his visit to Namibia's Parliament.
The enthusiastic reception showed just how strong the bond is between India and Namibia.
Before his speech, Modi made it clear that India stands firmly behind Namibia's independence and future growth.
Modi's address to Namibia parliament
In his address, Modi recalled India's early support for Namibia's freedom movement and its partnership with SWAPO.
He paid tribute to leaders like Sam Nujoma, who played key roles in the country's liberation.
Modi also remembered Indian Lt Gen Dewan Prem Chand's work with the UN peacekeeping mission in Namibia, promising continued support for Namibia's Vision 2030 and shared progress for both nations.