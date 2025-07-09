TMC MLA Kanchan Mallick accused of threatening doctor

TMC MLA and actor Kanchan Mallick says he didn't threaten a senior doctor at Kolkata's School of Tropical Medicine during a recent visit for his aunt-in-law's treatment. "The CCTV footage will confirm what actually happened," he told reporters, pushing back against claims that he tried to intimidate Dr. Mehboob Alam with talk of transfer orders.

Mallick visited hospital with wife Mallick visited the hospital on Tuesday with his wife, but things got tense after delays in treatment led to an argument with Dr. Alam.

Hospital staff say Mallick threatened the doctor with a transfer, sparking protests and prompting the Health Department to look into it.

TMC's Kunal Ghosh on doctor issue TMC's general secretary Kunal Ghosh made it clear that mistreating doctors isn't okay.

This comes not long after Mallick faced criticism for comments about protesting doctors in another case.