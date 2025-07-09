Next Article
Pakistan-based LeT-Jaish terrorists threaten India via Nepal
A seminar in Kathmandu has sparked worries that Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) could use Nepal as a stopover to launch attacks on India.
With Nepal's open border, experts are calling for stronger teamwork between countries to keep things safe.
Nepal at crossroads for regional security
Nepal sits at a crossroads for regional security, especially with rising tensions between India and Pakistan after recent military actions.
The seminar pointed out that sharing intelligence and building up Nepal's security forces are key steps to prevent tragedies like the 2025 Pahalgam attack, which claimed both Indian and Nepali lives.
It's a reminder that cooperation really matters when it comes to stopping cross-border threats.