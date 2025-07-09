Next Article
Maharashtra records 9 new COVID-19 cases
Maharashtra just reported nine new COVID-19 cases—seven in Mumbai and two near Pune—bringing this year's total to 2,603.
The good news: there haven't been any new deaths since Saturday.
Key stats from the state
Since January, the state has done over 34,600 tests and seen 2,511 recoveries.
Mumbai is still the hotspot with more than a thousand cases so far this year.
Most of the 41 people who've died had other health issues.
State is keeping up with public health efforts
Even with low daily numbers, Maharashtra is staying alert and keeping up strong monitoring.
It's a reminder that while things are calmer lately, public health efforts are still very much in play.