'Baaghi 4' star Tiger Shroff sells Khar apartment for ₹15.6cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:46 pm Sep 08, 2025

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold his apartment in Khar, Mumbai, for a whopping ₹15.6 crore. The deal was registered in September 2025, per property registration documents accessed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The sale comes amid the ongoing buzz of Baaghi 4's release, which stars Shroff and Sanjay Dutt among others.