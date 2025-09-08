'Baaghi 4' star Tiger Shroff sells Khar apartment for ₹15.6cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold his apartment in Khar, Mumbai, for a whopping ₹15.6 crore. The deal was registered in September 2025, per property registration documents accessed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The sale comes amid the ongoing buzz of Baaghi 4's release, which stars Shroff and Sanjay Dutt among others.
Property details
Looking at the property in numbers
The sale of Shroff's Khar apartment involved a stamp duty payment of ₹93.6L and registration charges of ₹30,000. The actor had purchased the property in 2018 for ₹11.62 crore, according to Square Yards. The apartment boasts a carpet area of 1,989.72sqft (184.85sqm) and a built-up area of 203.34sqm (2,189sqft). It also comes with three car parking spaces.
Area advantage
Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' is doing mild business
Khar is well-connected via the Western Express Highway and upcoming Metro lines. The area is close to major business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Meanwhile, Shroff can be currently seen in Baaghi 4 which also stars Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu. The film is a remake of the 2013 Tamil movie Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (555).