Suspected terror attack at entrance to Jerusalem; 5 killed
At least four people have been killed and 11 others injured after two men opened fire at the Ramot Junction entrance to Jerusalem, according to reports. The fifth died at a hospital, per The Times of Israel. Local media reported that the two gunmen boarded a bus and opened fire on passengers. Seven of those injured are in critical condition, Israel's paramedic service, Magen David Adom, said.
Israeli police are describing it as a suspected terrorist attack, and the attackers "have been neutralized." The incident occurred at a key intersection near the northern entry to Jerusalem, on a road leading to Jewish settlements in East Jerusalem. In a statement, the Israeli police said the attackers arrived by car at the Ramot Junction and opened fire toward a bus stop before boarding a bus.
"I was on the bus. The bus was packed. The moment [the driver] opened the door... terrorists came. It was terrible. I was by the back door, I fell on everyone and escaped, I saved myself," a woman who was on the bus told Channel 12. She stated that she hid underneath another vehicle nearby until the gunshots stopped and the terrorists were neutralized.
According to security officials, the terrorists who carried out the shooting at Jerusalem's Ramot Junction are Palestinians from the West Bank, not Hamas from Gaza. They reportedly utilized an improvised "Carlo" submachine gun, also known as a Carl Gustav. This improvised gun is widely manufactured in illegal workshops in the West Bank and has been used in numerous Palestinian attacks in the past.