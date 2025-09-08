Suspected terror attack at entrance to Jerusalem; 5 killed  

At least four people have been killed and 11 others injured after two men opened fire at the Ramot Junction entrance to Jerusalem , according to reports. The fifth died at a hospital, per The Times of Israel. Local media reported that the two gunmen boarded a bus and opened fire on passengers. Seven of those injured are in critical condition, Israel's paramedic service, Magen David Adom, said.

Attack aftermath Attackers fired directly at crowd Israeli police are describing it as a suspected terrorist attack, and the attackers "have been neutralized." The incident occurred at a key intersection near the northern entry to Jerusalem, on a road leading to Jewish settlements in East Jerusalem. In a statement, the Israeli police said the attackers arrived by car at the Ramot Junction and opened fire toward a bus stop before boarding a bus.

Passengers The bus was packed "I was on the bus. The bus was packed. The moment [the driver] opened the door... terrorists came. It was terrible. I was by the back door, I fell on everyone and escaped, I saved myself," a woman who was on the bus told Channel 12. She stated that she hid underneath another vehicle nearby until the gunshots stopped and the terrorists were neutralized.

Twitter Post Visuals from Jerusalem 🚨

TERROR ATTACK IN JERUSALEM



Two armed terrorists, disguised as bus passengers, opened fire inside the vehicle killing 4 people, injuring 20, 5 are in critical condition, fighting for their lives.



After shooting passengers, the attackers exited the bus and targeted nearby… pic.twitter.com/o7QJcBynsz — Voice From The East (@EasternVoices) September 8, 2025