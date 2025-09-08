LOADING...
Suspected terror attack at entrance to Jerusalem; 5 killed  
Reports also suggest that six of those injured are critical

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 08, 2025
01:56 pm
What's the story

At least four people have been killed and 11 others injured after two men opened fire at the Ramot Junction entrance to Jerusalem, according to reports. The fifth died at a hospital, per The Times of Israel. Local media reported that the two gunmen boarded a bus and opened fire on passengers. Seven of those injured are in critical condition, Israel's paramedic service, Magen David Adom, said.

Attack aftermath

Attackers fired directly at crowd 

Israeli police are describing it as a suspected terrorist attack, and the attackers "have been neutralized." The incident occurred at a key intersection near the northern entry to Jerusalem, on a road leading to Jewish settlements in East Jerusalem. In a statement, the Israeli police said the attackers arrived by car at the Ramot Junction and opened fire toward a bus stop before boarding a bus.

Passengers

The bus was packed

"I was on the bus. The bus was packed. The moment [the driver] opened the door... terrorists came. It was terrible. I was by the back door, I fell on everyone and escaped, I saved myself," a woman who was on the bus told Channel 12. She stated that she hid underneath another vehicle nearby until the gunshots stopped and the terrorists were neutralized.

Weapons

Attackers not Hamas

According to security officials, the terrorists who carried out the shooting at Jerusalem's Ramot Junction are Palestinians from the West Bank, not Hamas from Gaza. They reportedly utilized an improvised "Carlo" submachine gun, also known as a Carl Gustav. This improvised gun is widely manufactured in illegal workshops in the West Bank and has been used in numerous Palestinian attacks in the past.