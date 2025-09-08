US tightens non-immigrant visa rules: What changes for you?

For Indian nationals, this means they can no longer book quicker B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) visa appointments in other countries. This was a common practice during the COVID-19 pandemic when wait times in India reached up to three years due to a backlog.

Interview requirements

More in-person interviews for visa applicants in India

The B1/B2 visa interview process in India is also undergoing changes, with a shift toward more in-person interviews for most non-immigrant visa applicants from this month. The new guidelines mandate that most non-immigrant visa applicants must undergo compulsory consular interviews, with typical exemptions for those under 14 and over 79 years old. However, there are exceptions for certain categories such as A-1, A-2, C-3 (barring attendants of officials), G-1 to G-4, NATO-1 to NATO-6, and TECRO E-1 holders.