US tightens non-immigrant visa rules: What changes for you?
What's the story
The United States has tightened its non-immigrant visa rules, effective immediately. The new guidelines require the applicants to schedule the interview appointments in their country of citizenship or legal residence. This is applicable unless the US isn't conducting regular non-immigrant visa services there. The move is aimed at enhancing security, according to the US State Department's announcement.
Appointment restrictions
Indians can't book quicker B1, B2 appointments
For Indian nationals, this means they can no longer book quicker B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) visa appointments in other countries. This was a common practice during the COVID-19 pandemic when wait times in India reached up to three years due to a backlog.
Interview requirements
More in-person interviews for visa applicants in India
The B1/B2 visa interview process in India is also undergoing changes, with a shift toward more in-person interviews for most non-immigrant visa applicants from this month. The new guidelines mandate that most non-immigrant visa applicants must undergo compulsory consular interviews, with typical exemptions for those under 14 and over 79 years old. However, there are exceptions for certain categories such as A-1, A-2, C-3 (barring attendants of officials), G-1 to G-4, NATO-1 to NATO-6, and TECRO E-1 holders.
Additional costs
New Visa Integrity Fee announced
The US also recently announced a $250 (₹22,000) Visa Integrity Fee. This fee is set to come into effect in 2026 and acts as a security deposit. It could be refunded if visa holders meet compliance requirements.