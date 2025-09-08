Australia's 'mushroom murderer' sentenced to life in prison 

Erin Patterson, the Australian woman convicted of murdering three relatives of her estranged husband using toxic mushrooms, has been sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 33 years. The 50-year-old was found guilty of killing her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson, and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, with a Beef Wellington lunch laced with death cap mushrooms. She was also convicted for the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, who survived but spent weeks hospitalized.

Court statement Justice Beale's scathing remarks on Patterson's actions According to Justice Christopher Beale, Patterson's lack of remorse and extensive planning for the murders warranted a severe sentence. He said, "The devastating impact of your crimes is not limited to your direct victims." He added that her actions devastated not just the immediate victims but also her children, who lost their grandparents.

Sentence details Patterson eligible for parole after 33 years Patterson was handed three life sentences for murder and a concurrent 25-year sentence for attempted murder. However, she will be eligible for parole after serving 33 years. This means she would be 81 before any consideration for release. The judge also noted that Patterson had planned to kill her husband if he had attended the lunch, which she had staged under the false pretense of seeking advice about a cancer diagnosis.

Defense arguments Case has attracted massive media attention across Australia Both the prosecution and defense counsel agreed that Patterson deserved a life sentence for three charges of murder and one count of attempted murder.