Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas over hostages 

United States President Donald Trump has announced that his administration is working on a potential solution for the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The announcement came hours after he issued what he called a "final warning" to Hamas . Speaking to reporters upon his return to Washington, DC from New York, Trump described the situation as a "hell of a problem" and expressed hope for an imminent resolution.

Proposal details New proposal put forth to end war in Gaza Earlier on Sunday, Trump revealed that he had put forth a new proposal to end the war in Gaza. He claimed Israel had accepted his terms and warned Hamas of "consequences" if they did not accept the offer. On his Truth Social platform, he wrote, "Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end!" He reiterated that this was his last warning to Hamas.

Trump Israel had accepted his terms In a statement issued shortly after, Hamas stated that it was prepared to "immediately sit at the negotiating table" following what it described as "some ideas from the American side aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement." According to Axios, White House envoy Steve Witkoff sent Hamas a new proposal for a Gaza hostage and truce deal last week. The White House has not released any details about the proposal.

Offensive escalation Trump's proposal comes as Israel intensifies campaign to capture city Trump's proposal comes as Israel intensifies its campaign to capture Gaza City. The plan reportedly involves Hamas releasing all captives on the first day of a truce in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Israel would then halt its offensive, and negotiations would be overseen by Trump himself, The Times of Israel reported.