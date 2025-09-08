India assures Belgium of humane jail stay for Mehul Choksi 

India has assured Belgium that fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi will not be kept in solitary confinement if extradited. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent a letter to Belgium's Ministry of Justice detailing the humane conditions under which Choksi would be housed. These assurances were formulated in cooperation with the Maharashtra government to ensure Choksi's rights are respected while adhering to extradition standards. Choksi was arrested in Belgium in April on a formal request from Indian authorities.

Cell conditions MHA's letter specifies personal space, storage for belongings According to the MHA, he will be lodged in Barrack No. 12, which is not overcrowded, and his cell will be monitored round-the-clock. The letter specified that Choksi will have a minimum of three square meters of personal space in his cell. The cell will be well-lit and ventilated, with storage for personal belongings. Basic amenities such as a cotton mattress, pillow, bedsheet, and blanket will be provided. A metal frame/wooden bed can be given on medical grounds if needed.

Health and recreation He will be allowed to exercise and recreation The letter also mentioned that Choksi will have access to clean drinking water and round-the-clock medical facilities. Adequate toilet and washing facilities will be provided daily. He will be allowed out of his cell for exercise and recreation for a reasonable amount of time each day. "Detainees will receive adequate food three times daily, with accommodations for special dietary needs subject to medical approval. A canteen and provisions such as fruits and basic snacks are also available," the letter said.

Legal proceedings Choksi's extradition hearing slated for 2nd week of September Choksi's extradition hearing is slated for the second week of September. His bail plea was recently rejected on grounds that he posed a flight risk. His lawyers have argued that he has major health concerns, including cancer, and should not be held in custody. Choksi's defense also argued that extradition could violate his human rights due to inadequate healthcare and potential political harassment. They also highlighted procedural requirements for extradition, including non-bailable warrants dating back to 2018.