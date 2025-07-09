India crucial in developing FATF's terrorism financing report
India just played a big part in a new Financial Action Task Force (FATF) report, released July 9, 2025, that officially calls out state-sponsored terrorism as a real threat to world peace and money systems.
With help from France and the UN, this move puts more international focus on countries backing terror groups.
Report backs India's stand on terror financing in Pakistan
The report supports what India's been saying for years: groups in Pakistan are funding terror using fake charities and shady deals like oil smuggling from Iran.
It also points out that terrorist financing keeps evolving, so countries need to keep up and tackle these risks head-on.
Expect more scrutiny on state-backed terrorism post this report
This isn't just about South Asia—expect countries like the US to start watching transactions linked to state-backed terrorism much more closely.
That could make it harder (and riskier) for illegal funds to move around, while pushing nations everywhere to step up their anti-terror finance game.