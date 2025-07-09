Next Article
Clash between SFI, ABVP activists at Kolkata University
A scuffle broke out outside Calcutta University when SFI and ABVP student groups clashed during an ABVP membership drive.
ABVP's Shubhabrata Adhikari said SFI members disrupted their event with anti-Modi slogans, while SFI's Subhajit Sarkar accused ABVP of starting things off with provocative chants.
CU student clash another sign of ongoing political friction
The incident happened as SFI was backing a nationwide trade union strike.
Sarkar pointed out that most ABVP activists weren't even CU or Presidency students and claimed they stirred up the situation despite being outnumbered.
Both sides traded slogans, but police kept things from getting physical, and the crowd dispersed without any arrests.
The clash is another sign of ongoing friction between student political groups on campus.