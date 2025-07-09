NIA submits supplementary chargesheet in 26/11 case
The NIA has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Hussain Rana for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which left 166 people dead.
This update brings in fresh evidence and documents from Rana's recent extradition from the US, tying him to a conspiracy with David Coleman Headley and members of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI).
Rana's extradition and charges he faces
Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian and ex-army doctor, was brought to India after losing his appeal in the US Supreme Court. He's now facing serious charges like conspiracy, terrorism, and murder.
The court has extended his custody till August 13 while the NIA shares all case files with him as required by law.
The investigation is still very much active as authorities dig deeper into his alleged involvement.