'Just poison me': Darshan breaks down after denial of transfer 

Kannada actor Darshan , who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder of a fan, has asked a Bengaluru court to grant him "poison" as his health deteriorates. The actor, who appeared via video conference from jail for the monthly hearing of the case on Tuesday, complained about unhygienic living conditions and lack of sunlight. He was originally arrested in June 2024.

Plea details 'I can't live like this anymore...' During the hearing, Darshan said he had not seen sunlight for 30 days and his hands had developed fungal infections. "I can't live like this anymore. Please, just give me poison. Life here has become unbearable," he said, per PTI. The judge responded curtly and instructed him not to repeat the statement.

Transfer request Court rejected plea to be transferred to another prison The court also rejected Darshan's plea to be transferred from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Ballari jail. The actor is accused of the murder of a fan named Renukaswamy, who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, a close associate of Darshan. The court allowed him certain concessions within the prison, including permission to walk within the prison premises and access to basic facilities such as an extra bed, pillow, and bedsheet.