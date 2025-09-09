'From Ground Zero: Stories from Gaza' review: Heartbreaking anthology
"From Ground Zero: Stories From Gaza" is a collection of short films made by Gazan filmmakers.
The project skips political blame and instead spotlights everyday life—showing how people in Gaza keep going despite constant danger.
Meet the filmmakers and their stories
The anthology covers everything from fiction and documentary to animation and experimental films.
You'll meet a comedian performing in ruined venues ("Everything Is Fine"), kids turning their experiences into animations ("Soft Skin"), and artists trading dreams for survival ("Sorry Cinema").
These stories capture both the heartbreak and humor of daily life in Gaza.
'Taxi Wanissa' is a hard-hitting reminder of reality
Etimad Washah's "Taxi Wanissa" hits especially hard—a bombing scene overlapped with her brother's actual death during filming, changing the film's ending.
It's a raw reminder that for these filmmakers, art isn't just storytelling; it's lived experience.