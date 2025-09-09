'Love in Vietnam' gets U/A certificate ahead of China release Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur's Love in Vietnam just made history as the first Indian-Vietnamese film, set to release on 10,000 screens across China—a rare win for Indian cinema.

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, it's already getting praise from India's Censor Board for its plot and refreshing charm that appeals to all age groups, earning a U/A certificate.