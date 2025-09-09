Next Article
'Love in Vietnam' gets U/A certificate ahead of China release
Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur's Love in Vietnam just made history as the first Indian-Vietnamese film, set to release on 10,000 screens across China—a rare win for Indian cinema.
Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, it's already getting praise from India's Censor Board for its plot and refreshing charm that appeals to all age groups, earning a U/A certificate.
Film features Vietnamese actors alongside Indian veterans
Set across the scenic landscapes of Vietnam and India, the film stars Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan alongside Bollywood favorites Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar, and Gulshan Grover.
At 132 minutes long and releasing September 12, Love in Vietnam is turning heads for its unique cross-cultural story and potential to make waves beyond borders.