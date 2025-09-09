Next Article
'Awarapan' sequel: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani lead new cast
Disha Patani has been cast opposite Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2, with Hashmi returning as Shivam Pandit.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, filming starts by late September or early October 2025 and wraps January 2026.
The sequel promises to dial up the romance and bring back some of the original's iconic music, aiming for an April 3, 2026 release.
Script has been in the works for over a year
Awarapan (2007) quietly became a cult favorite thanks to its emotional love story and memorable soundtrack. Fans have been asking for a sequel for years—now, with a script over a year in the making and new characters joining Shivam's journey, expectations are high.
Disha Patani was especially drawn to the project because of its thoughtful writing.