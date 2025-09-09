Dipika Kakar on dealing with stage 2 liver cancer

TV actor Dipika Kakar has opened up about her struggles with stage two liver cancer, sharing how the treatment affects her daily life both physically and emotionally. She says support from her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and the prayers of fans keep her going.

'There's something to deal with every day' Kakar revealed, "There are days when I don't feel well as I'm taking tablets that are very heavy. It feels heavy from within and because of the medicines and the diagnosis, there's something to deal with every day," she said, her voice breaking at times.

She tries to stay positive, telling her doctor she'll do what she can—and leave the rest to God.

Tumor was aggressive; now on targeted therapy Diagnosed earlier this year, Kakar had surgery to remove a tennis ball-sized tumor. Although no cancer cells were found after surgery, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim said the tumor was aggressive and that there are chances of recurrence.

Now on targeted therapy, she's dealing with side effects like tongue ulcers and fatigue. A viral infection from her son also hit harder due to lowered immunity.