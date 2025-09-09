'Bigg Boss 19': Gauahar slams Kunickaa for Tanya's mom remark
Gauahar Khan, a former Bigg Boss winner, called out contestant Kunickaa Sadanand for making personal remarks about Tanya Mittal's mother during a nomination task.
The comments left Mittal in tears and sparked major conversation online after the Monday, September 8 episode.
Sadanand's comments didn't go down well with many
Sadanand brought up Mittal's mom while nominating her, questioning her upbringing.
Gauahar tweeted, "Khud ke maa hone ki duhai dena, bahar ki baat mat karo n all that, n to actually state things on someone else's mother so easily, is shocking. Double standards much !!! #bb19 Hope being 61 still makes u eligible for criticism. Woh expect karo jo aap offer kar sakte hain warna na karo."
Fans quickly backed Gauahar and criticized Sadanand for crossing the line.
Meanwhile, 'BB19' house witnessed more drama
Actor Gaurav Khanna stepped in to comfort Mittal and called out Sadanand's behavior, earning praise from viewers.
This moment has added to the ongoing drama among housemates this season.
For context: Bigg Boss 19 kicked off just a couple of weeks ago (August 24) with its "Gharwaalon ki Satta" theme.