Ariana Grande's VMAs 2025 looks are pure fashion goals
Ariana Grande made her big VMAs comeback on September 7, 2025, and she definitely turned heads.
At New York's UBS Arena, she rocked four couture looks styled by Law Roach, blending vintage vibes with her own signature flair.
Fans and fashion-watchers couldn't stop talking about her all night.
From vintage glamor to modern edge, she nailed it all
Grande kicked off the night in a strapless, polka-dotted Fendi gown inspired by the '80s.
She kept things exciting by introducing Mariah Carey onstage while wearing a sparkling Tamara Ralph dress.
When she won Best Pop for "Brighter Days Ahead," she switched to an edgy Steve O Smith ball gown with bold black patterns.
To wrap up the evening, she chose a playful tutu-inspired Givenchy dress paired with a ballet bun—each outfit had its own moment.
Meanwhile, here's what else to expect from Grande
Beyond the red carpet, Ariana has big plans ahead. She stars in Wicked: For Good (hitting theaters November 21, 2025) and just announced her Eternal Sunshine tour starting June 6, 2026 in Oakland.
If you're an Ari fan or love pop culture moments, this is your cue to stay tuned!