Ariana Grande's VMAs 2025 looks are pure fashion goals

From vintage glamor to modern edge, she nailed it all

Grande kicked off the night in a strapless, polka-dotted Fendi gown inspired by the '80s.

She kept things exciting by introducing Mariah Carey onstage while wearing a sparkling Tamara Ralph dress.

When she won Best Pop for "Brighter Days Ahead," she switched to an edgy Steve O Smith ball gown with bold black patterns.

To wrap up the evening, she chose a playful tutu-inspired Givenchy dress paired with a ballet bun—each outfit had its own moment.