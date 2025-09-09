Nepal protests turn deadly; Manisha Koirala calls it 'black day'

Nepal 's recent protests against corruption and a government ban on social media platforms have turned deadly, with at least 20 people killed and over 250 injured. The unrest was sparked by the Nepalese government's decision to block 26 online platforms, including Facebook and YouTube , last week. Now, Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala has condemned the crackdown on demonstrators in her home country, calling it a "black day."

Actor's reaction Koirala shared a picture of a blood-soaked shoe Koirala, who hails from Kathmandu, shared a picture of a blood-soaked shoe on Instagram. The accompanying message in Nepali read: "Today is a black day for Nepal. When bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice." She also shared several Instagram Stories to raise awareness about the ongoing protests.

Protest details Protests against government ban on social media The protests were triggered by the Nepalese government's decision to block 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter). This move was seen as an attempt to regulate platforms that did not comply with a Supreme Court order issued last year concerning online fraud and money laundering. The decision was met with widespread discontent. Before the ban, a "Nepo Kids" trend was rampant, where political leaders' offspring and their extravagant lifestyles were being scrutinized.