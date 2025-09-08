How 'nepo kids' lifestyles triggered Gen Z protests in Nepal 

Before a massive crowd, mostly Gen-Z protestors, took to Kathmandu streets to protest against corruption and the government's social media ban, a social media trend, "Nepo Kid," was trending. The campaign, which spread on platforms like TikTok and Reddit, called the offspring of political leaders "Nepo Kids" and scrutinized their extravagant lifestyles. Users posted pictures and videos showing luxury cars, foreign education, and lavish vacations enjoyed by these kids, highlighting the contrast with ordinary citizens who migrate abroad for work.

Term origin Origin of the term 'Nepo kid' The term "Nepo Kid" comes from nepotism, which refers to getting opportunities through family connections instead of merit. It was first popularized in Hollywood and Bollywood before being used in the Philippines to highlight political families. In Nepal, it is now being used against the families of former prime ministers, ministers, lawmakers, and other influential figures.

Public sentiment Accusations of misuse of taxpayer money In the social media posts, Reddit users accused political families of misusing taxpayers' money. One post read, "When you see politicians' children, it feels like taxpayers' money has funded their luxury cars, foreign education and lifestyle, while ordinary youths are forced to work hard abroad." Meanwhile, videos with the hashtag #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal on TikTok questioned whether politicians' children earned their success through hard work or their parents' power and wealth.

Posts 'While we struggle, they live in utter privilege' "Nepo Kids show off their lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok, but never explain where the money comes from," one TikTok user said in a video. "Children of elite politicians know exactly where their parents' money and luxury come from—taxpayers like you and me. While we struggle, they live in utter privilege. Start listing their social media accounts and archiving their content to hold them accountable and prevent them from erasing the evidence," another person posted on Reddit's Nepal subreddit.

Protest aftermath Protest planned against social media ban These Reddit discussions also suggested the campaign was likely to spill onto the streets, and it did, on Monday. The nepo child campaign quickly gained traction, following fury over the Oli government's recent ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, for failing to register with the Ministry of Communications. Thousands of Generation Z protestors, many in school uniforms, marched from Kathmandu's Maitighar Mandala to Parliament on Monday, protesting against corruption and the social media ban.

Campaign impact Economic disparity and censorship Clashes with police broke out after protestors smashed over barriers and attempted to storm the parliament building. Police used batons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons in response. According to Nepali authorities, at least 16 individuals died from serious injuries sustained during the demonstration, including bullet wounds to the head and chest. The government stated that a curfew would remain in effect in parts of the capital until 10:00pm on Monday night.